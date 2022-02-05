India's positivity rate drops to 7.98 per cent, reports 1.27 lakh new Covid cases in 24 hrs

Chennai :

India on Saturday reported 1.27,952 new Covid cases, registering a decline from Friday's 1,49,394 cases in the last 24 hours.





According to the Union Health Ministry report, the country saw 1,059 deaths and 2,30,814 recoveries in one day.





The number of active cases now stands at 13,31,648 and India’s overall death toll crossed 5 lakh, while the daily positivity rate stood at 7.98%.





With the ongoing vaccination drives across the country, the total vaccination stood at 1,68,98,17,199.





The national recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent, the ministry said.





The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.98 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.21 per cent, it said.





The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,02,47,902. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it added.





So far, the cumulative doses administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 168.98 crore.





India's tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.





India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.