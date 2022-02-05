Centre will form panel on MSP after polls, assures Agri Minister

New Delhi :

While announcing the repeal of three farm laws in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to set up a committee to discuss the farmers’ demand for a legal guarantee on MSP.





Replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour, Tomar said the government had written to the Election Commission in view of assembly elections in five states. The Minister said the matter of forming the Committee on MSP is under consideration of the ministry and will be formed after the elections are over. The Minister’s remarks came day after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha accused the government of not fulfilling its promise of setting up of the committee on MSP.