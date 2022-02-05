SC: Appoint nodal officers to facilitate COVID ex-gratia to kin

New Delhi :

A bench comprising Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna also directed the state governments to give full particulars like name, address and death certificate to the concerned SLSA, as also complete details with respect to orphans, within one week from today (Friday) failing which the matter shall be viewed very seriously.





The top court reiterated that applications seeking compensation should not be rejected on technical grounds and if any technical glitch is found, the states concerned should give them opportunity to cure defects as the ultimate goal of the welfare state is to provide some solace and compensation to victims. States should make all endeavours to pay the compensation to the victims within a maximum period of 10 days from the receipt of the claim, it said. “Despite our earlier order directing all the state governments to give full particulars of the deaths due to COVID registered with their portal and the number of persons to whom the ex gratia payment is made, it appears that most of the states have given only statistics.





“The legal services authority will reach them and see that they make an application and they act as facilitator as a bridge. Similarly the particulars with respect to orphans are not given. We direct all the state governments to give full particulars to the state legal service authority concerned including full particulars with respect to orphans within one week from today failing which the matter shall be viewed very seriously,” it said.