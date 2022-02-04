Actress assault case: Kerala HC to pronounce verdict on actor Dileep's anticipatory bail plea on Monday

Kochi :

The Kerala High Court, which has been hearing, for some time now, the Anticipatory bail plea of actor Dileep in the case registered following fresh disclosures by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar in December last year, on Friday, posted the case for final orders for Monday morning.





If on Thursday, it was Dileep’s counsel who was placing their arguments before the court, on Friday, Director General of Prosecution T.A.Shaji categorically emphasised the need for Dileep’s custody for further questioning.





He also pointed out that the nature and gravity of the accusation and not the offence have to be considered before granting pre-arrest bail.





Shaji also said that Balachandrakumar is a key witness and is a credible one whose statements are all true.





Intervening here, Dileep’s counsel aaid the prosecution had a hidden agenda and it was to entrap the actor rather than prove the offence.





After he sought time to submit a statement following the prosecution’s arguments, the court said he can submit his response latest by 12 noon on Saturday, and said orders in the case will be delivered on Monday at 10.15 a.m.





Reacting to the day’s developments in the court Balachandrakumar, who said that he has submitted all the evidences to nail Dileep and since these are before the court, it’s not proper to tell what are those.





The probe team had, last month moved a fresh application, claiming that the actor had conspired to do away with the officials probing the actress abduction case and this came after the actor, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj, aide Appu alias Krishnadas, and close friend Byju Chengamanad were interrogated for 33 hours over three days.





A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her.After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.





According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.



