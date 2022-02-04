Punjab Assembly elections: Manmohan, Sonia, Rahul among list of star campaigners

Chennai :

With Punjab elections to be held on the 20th of Feb, being just a few days ahead, ANI has released a list of star campaigners among Congress who are going to campaign for the upcoming Punjab Elections 2022.





The list comprised of 30 names and among congress, the star campaigners names include Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, & Anand Sharma.





Yesterday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of their star campaigns that includes 30 names in total and a few star names are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amir Shah. Also on the list are Union Ministers Rajanath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Anurag Thakur among others.





As per the ECI announcement on Jan 8th, the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 will be held on February 20 to elect 117 members of the 16th State Legislative Assembly.