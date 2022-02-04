Uttar Pradesh best tableau of R-Day parade 2022, Maharashtra wins popular category

Chennai :

Uttar Pradesh was selected as best state tableau of Republic Day parade 2022 and Maharashtra won the popular choice category, the Defence Ministry said on Friday. The CISF named best marching contingent among CAPF, it added.





The spiritual city of Varanasi with the recently-inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham was the centrepiece of Uttar Pradesh's tableau in the 73rd Republic Day Parade on Rajpath.





The Indian giant squirrel found in the Sahyadri mountains, a new spider species named after Mumbai policeman Tukaram Ombale who captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 attack, were featured in the tableau of Maharashtra.





Indian Navy was chosen as the best marching contingent among the Services and Indian Air Force won in the popular choice category.





Besides, the Ministry of Education & Ministry of Civil Aviation were declared joint winners among Ministries.