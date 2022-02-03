Thu, Feb 03, 2022

PM expresses pain at loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

Published: Feb 03,202210:56 PM by PTI

''Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness,'' the prime minister said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain at the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Thursday. Six passengers were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Kishtwar.

