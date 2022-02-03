‘I am a Tamilian’, says Rahul while leaving House after LS address

Chennai :

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday spoke from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on motion of thanks to the Presidential address where he condemned the BJP-led central government.





A video that went viral on all social media platforms, Rahul was seen leaving the Parliament house, where he was approached by reporters who asked why he has mentioned the southern state of India - Tamil Nadu in his speech many times. To this, he replied, “Main Tamil hoon na (I am Tamil)."





Rahul's speech at the Lok Sabha has created an uproar among BJP leaders with several condemning his speech.





Calling India as a union of states, he mentioned that the concept is defined by the fact that his “brother from Tamil Nadu has the same right” as his “sister from Maharashtra.





"There are two visions of this country. One vision is that it is a union of states, meaning it is a negotiation, meaning it is a conversation, meaning I go to my brother in Tamil Nadu and I say, ‘what do you want?’ and he says, ‘this is what I want’. He then asks me ‘what do you want?’ and I say ‘this is what I want’. It is a partnership, it is not a kingdom. You will never, ever in your entire life, rule over the people of Tamil Nadu. It can’t be done.” he said speaking first from the Opposition side on Wednesday.