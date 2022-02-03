Thu, Feb 03, 2022

'Tamil people trust us already': Khushbu Sundar on Rahul Gandhi's speech at LS

Published: Feb 03,202208:39 AM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Khusbhu gave out her statements right after Rahul Gandhi's speech from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on 'Motion of thanks' to the Presidents address.

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar (Image Courtesy: PTI)
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar (Image Courtesy: PTI)
Chennai:
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar condemned  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Union government. Rahul had said that the BJP government can never rule Tamil Nadu in its lifetime.

The actor tweeted, "When will this man ever learn?? Pls get your facts right @RahulGandhi ji. It's  #BJP Govt in Puducherry. It means tamil ppl have trusted us. Pls grow up, high time. Think before you speak. Very unfortunate to see you falter everytime you speak. @BJP4India."


Khusbhu gave out her statements right after Rahul Gandhi's speech  from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on 'Motion of thanks' to the Presidents address.




Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations