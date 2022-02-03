'Tamil people trust us already': Khushbu Sundar on Rahul Gandhi's speech at LS

Chennai :





The actor tweeted, "When will this man ever learn?? Pls get your facts right @RahulGandhi ji. It's #BJP Govt in Puducherry. It means tamil ppl have trusted us. Pls grow up, high time. Think before you speak. Very unfortunate to see you falter everytime you speak. @BJP4India."









Khusbhu gave out her statements right after Rahul Gandhi's speech from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on 'Motion of thanks' to the Presidents address.









