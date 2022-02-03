BJP leaders slam Rahul over China-Pakistan remark, says 'some history lessons are in order'

Chennai :

Several BJP leaders targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that BJP government's policies have brought China and Pakistan together.





Speaking on foreign policy issues, Rahul Gandhi said that the present government's stand on China and Pakistan worked only to bring the two neighbouring countries together to work against India.





"The single biggest strategic goal of India has been to keep China and Pakistan apart. But what you have done is brought them together. You have committed the single biggest crime you can commit...China has a plan.





"The foundation of their (China and Pakistan) plan has been put in place in Doklam and Ladakh. This is a serious threat to India. We have made a huge strategic mistake in J&K and in our foreign policy," he said.





Several leaders slammed Rahul over his remarks at the Lok Sabha and here are a few:









Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC.



These are vital institutions of our democracy.



Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC. https://t.co/FJk2EPpBq5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 2, 2022









Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government which brought Pakistan and China together.Perhaps, some history lessons are in order:



-In 1963,Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China.



-China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022





I am not surprised to watch the "Perpetual Liar" @RahulGandhi make baseless allegations against the Judiciary and Election Commission.



After all his family is famous imposing Emergency and destroying the fundamental rights of Citizens. https://t.co/4hIi8cT2DY — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) February 2, 2022



