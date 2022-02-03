BJP leaders slam Rahul over China-Pakistan remark, says 'some history lessons are in order'

Speaking on foreign policy issues, Rahul Gandhi said that the present government's stand on China and Pakistan worked only to bring the two neighbouring countries together to work against India.
Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 2, 2022
These are vital institutions of our democracy.
Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC. https://t.co/FJk2EPpBq5
Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government which brought Pakistan and China together.Perhaps, some history lessons are in order:— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022
-In 1963,Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China.
-China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s.
I am not surprised to watch the "Perpetual Liar" @RahulGandhi make baseless allegations against the Judiciary and Election Commission.— C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) February 2, 2022
After all his family is famous imposing Emergency and destroying the fundamental rights of Citizens. https://t.co/4hIi8cT2DY
