Thu, Feb 03, 2022

BJP leaders slam Rahul over China-Pakistan remark, says 'some history lessons are in order'

Published: Feb 03,202208:26 AM by Online Desk

Speaking on foreign policy issues, Rahul Gandhi said that the present government's stand on China and Pakistan worked only to bring the two neighbouring countries together to work against India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Image Courtesy: ANI)
Chennai:
Several BJP leaders targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that BJP government's policies have brought China and Pakistan together.

"The single biggest strategic goal of India has been to keep China and Pakistan apart. But what you have done is brought them together. You have committed the single biggest crime you can commit...China has a plan.

"The foundation of their (China and Pakistan) plan has been put in place in Doklam and Ladakh. This is a serious threat to India. We have made a huge strategic mistake in J&K and in our foreign policy," he said.

Several leaders slammed Rahul over his remarks at the Lok Sabha and here are a few: 




