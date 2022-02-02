Karnataka: CM Bommai asks for DPR to reconstruct state highways

Bangalore :

Road development projects should be prepared according to the needs and traffic density. The funds granted should be utilised optimally, Bommai said. A uniform Standard Rate chart for all the engineering departments in the state is being implemented under the Public Works Department. Accordingly, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to prepare a uniform rate chart for all the building materials being used in government buildings.





The State Highways, Distinct arterial roads should be integrated with the National Highways. A master plan should be prepared in accordance with this, Bommai instructed the PWD officials. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to take up work on the first phase of the Karnataka Boarding Complex on the land owned by the Karnataka government in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 45 cr.





PWD minister CC Patil and senior officials of the department were present.