PM Modi presents 'chadar' for offering at Ajmer Sharif Dargah (

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday presented a "chadar" to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that will be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 810th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. PM Modi tweeted, "Presented the Chadar which shall be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti."





Presented the Chadar which shall be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. pic.twitter.com/SJhObXNhRA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2022





PM Modi also shared a picture where he is seen holding the 'chadar' along with the Minister. Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a holy Sufi shrine in Rajasthan that is visited by a large number of devotees every year