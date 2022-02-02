Excited to make Air India passengers' choice: Ratan Tata extends warm welcome to passengers

Chennai :

In a message that was played in-flight, Ratan Tata said, "The Tata group welcomes Air India's, new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airliner choice in terms of passenger comfort and service".





"A warm welcome extended by Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights," Air India wrote on Instagram and Twitter while sharing the recorded message.





The government earlier this month handed over ownership rights in national carrier Air India to Tata Group for Rs 18,000 crore. The amount includes the takeover of the debt burden of Rs 15,300 crore and another Rs 2,700 crore in cash. Talace Private Limited -- a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company Tata Sons -- on October 8, 2021 won the bid to acquire debt-ridden Air India.







