Goa polls: AAP candidates sign affidavits promising no corruption and defection

Panaji :

All 40 candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls on Wednesday signed affidavits promising that they will not indulge in corruption or defect.





The biggest problem with Goa's politics is the frequent defections. We want to weed it out even before people vote for our candidates, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said addressing a press conference where all the 40 party nominees were present with their affidavits.





Elections to all 40 Assembly seats in Goa are scheduled on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.





Kejriwal said his party candidates, by way of the affidavit, have given an undertaking that they will not indulge in any corrupt practices and also not switch over to any other political party during the tenure (as MLA if elected).





The affidavit is significant as its violation by any AAP candidate will amount to legal breach of trust, he said.





The candidates will circulate photocopies of their affidavits among the voters in the coastal state, Kejriwal said.





The AAP convener said his party is determined to provide an honest government in Goa, for which ruling out defections is one of the most important things.





Kejriwal is on a four-day visit to the poll-bound state, where his party is contesting all the 40 Assembly seats.





In the 2017 Goa polls, the AAP had failed to win a single seat in the state, which is currently ruled by the BJP