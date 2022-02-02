Wed, Feb 02, 2022

Budget will enable development of border villages to stop migration, says Modi

Published: Feb 02,202212:57 PM by ANI

While addressing a programme on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha. The Prime Minister said that the budget also focused on the development of villages at the border while adding that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Centres will be brought in at schools situated at the border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image credit: ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the migration from border villages is not good for the national security and the current budget has provisions to develop 'vibrant villages' on the border. 

"Migration from border villages not good for national security and budget has provisions to develop 'vibrant villages' on the border," said PM Modi.

"Government plans to impart National Cadet Corps training to youth in border villages which will help them join armed forces," he said. "We have decided that we will develop the villages on India's borders. For the same, we are moving forward with a holistic approach. Such villages will have all facilities- electricity, water and others and a special provision has been made in the budget," said PM Modi. 

