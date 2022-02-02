India records 1,16,386 new Covid cases, Daily TPR drops to 9.26 per cent

Chennai :

India today reported 1,16,386 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, less than yesterday's figure of 2.09 lakh, taking the total infection tally in the 4,14,69,499.





The active cases were recorded at 16,21,603 and of them, total recoveries were 3,95,11,307.





The Covid daily positivity rate dropped from 15.7% to 9.26 % today.





In the ongoing Covid vaccination drives across the country, 167.29 crore vaccination doses have been administered so far.