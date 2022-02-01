Modi greets Indian Coast Guard on 46th Raising Day

New Delhi :

“Best wishes to the Indian Coast Guard family on their Raising Day,” the Prime Minister stated in a tweet.





He additional stated Coast Guard is an impressive staff of pros, who steadfastly safe our coasts and in addition are on the forefront of humanitarian efforts. He termed ICG as “an organisation of great strategic importance”.





From a modest starting with simply 07 floor platforms in 1978, Coast Guard has grown right into a formidable drive with many ships and numerous plane in its stock.





Every year, India commemorates the ICG Raising Day on February 1.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a message, stated he salutes the ICG’s unparalleled dedication in the direction of securing Indian coasts, saving human lives at sea and preserving India’s marine bio-range.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated the Coast guard has firmly established itself as a potent maritime drive dedicated to safeguard the nationwide pursuits within the maritime zones of India.





“It is indeed a matter of great pride that today ICG stands amongst the most recognised contemporary Coast Guards in the world,” the Defence Minister stated in his message and prolonged his heartiest greetings to all of the ranks of ICG on its elevating day.