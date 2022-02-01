Tue, Feb 01, 2022

India may become USD 5 trillion economy by 2025-26, says CEA Nageswaran

Published: Feb 01,202206:32 PM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

If we extrapolate it, we should be a $5 trillion economy in terms of nominal GDP in the Financial Year 2025-26 or the Financial Year 2026-27, Nageswaran said during a post-Budget press conference.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran (Credit: ANI)
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran (Credit: ANI)
New Delhi:
India is likely to become a $5 trillion economy by the financial year 2025-26 or 2026-27 if the GDP continues to grow at around 8 per cent, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday. "If we continue to retain the path of 8 per cent of real GDP growth, it will translate into even 8 per cent dollar GDP growth. 

If we extrapolate it, we should be a $5 trillion economy in terms of nominal GDP in the Financial Year 2025-26 or the Financial Year 2026-27," Nageswaran said during a post-Budget press conference.

India is likely to become a $5 trillion economy by the financial year 2025-26 or 2026-27 if the GDP continues to grow at around 8 per cent, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday. "If we continue to retain the path of 8 per cent of real GDP growth, it will translate into even 8 per cent dollar GDP growth.

If we extrapolate it, we should be a $5 trillion economy in terms of nominal GDP in the Financial Year 2025-26 or the Financial Year 2026-27," Nageswaran said during a post-Budget press conference.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations