India may become USD 5 trillion economy by 2025-26, says CEA Nageswaran

New Delhi :

India is likely to become a $5 trillion economy by the financial year 2025-26 or 2026-27 if the GDP continues to grow at around 8 per cent, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday. "If we continue to retain the path of 8 per cent of real GDP growth, it will translate into even 8 per cent dollar GDP growth.





If we extrapolate it, we should be a $5 trillion economy in terms of nominal GDP in the Financial Year 2025-26 or the Financial Year 2026-27," Nageswaran said during a post-Budget press conference.





