Rajasthan BJP holds demonstration for CBI probe in REET paper leak case

Jaipur :

Rajasthan BJP workers led by state unit president Satish Poonia on Tuesday held a demonstration here, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case.





The BJP workers gathered at the Civil Lines crossing and staged a sit-in. Police used water canons and resorted to cane charging to disperse the protestors and vacate the site.





Following this, several BJP workers, including Poonia, courted arrest.





Speaking to reporters at the protest site, Poonia said, ''We want to meet with the chief minister. There is a legitimate demand. Injustice was done to the candidates of REET. So much rigging took place. The chief minister should assure us that he will sack the ministers responsible and remove them from party posts. Why should they be given mercy?'' He said the agitation would continue, adding, ''We will raise our voice strongly in the upcoming session of the Rajasthan Assembly.'' D P Jaroli, chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, was sacked by the Rajasthan government on Saturday and board secretary Arvind Kumar and two others were suspended in connection with the paper leak case of REET-2021.





When irregularities in the conduct of the exams had emerged in September last year, the state government had suspended one RAS and two RPS officers, 13 personnel of the education department, and three policemen.





Over 35 people have been arrested in the paper leak case by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.



