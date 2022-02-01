Budget 2022: National highways to be expanded by 25,000 km

Sitharaman announced this while presenting the Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.
New Delhi:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said national highways will be expanded by 25,000 km during 2022-23 and the national ropeway development programme will be taken up in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.
Sitharaman announced this while presenting the Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.
She also said contracts for the implementation of multimodal logistics parks at four locations through the PPP mode will be awarded in 2022-23.
Sitharaman said Rs 20,000 crore will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to complement the public resources.
"PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways will be formulated in 2022-23 to facilitate faster movement of people and goods.
"The national highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23," she added.
The minister said that as a preferred ecologically sustainable alternative to conventional roads in difficult hilly areas, the National Ropeways Development Programme will be taken up on the PPP mode.
She added that the aim is to improve connectivity and convenience for commuters, besides promoting tourism.
Sitharaman contracts for eight ropeway projects for a length of 60 km will be awarded in 2022-23.
