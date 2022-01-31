Mumbai logs less than 1,000 Covid cases since December 27, positivity rate at 2.10 pc

Mumbai :

Mumbai reported 960 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as daily count dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time after December 27, 2021, while 11 more patients die due to the infection, the city civic body said.





With this, the tally of coronavirus infections in the city rose to 10,46,590, while the death toll increased to 16,623, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.





In January 2022, Mumbai has reported 2,61,480 COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths as against 22,229 infections and 38 fatalities in December 2021, BMC data showed.





On the second day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases have gone down in the financial capital. The city has reported 200 less cases than the count on Sunday, when it had registered 1,160 infections and 10 fatalities.





The daily COVID-19 cases have dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time after December 27, 2021, when Mumbai had logged 809 cases and three fatalities.





The city's positivity rate dipped to 2.10 per cent from 2.25 per cent a day ago.





The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.





In the last 24 hours, 45,618 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city taking their cumulative tally to 1,52,89,441.





With 1,837 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 10,17,288, as per the bulletin.





Mumbai's tally of active cases dropped below the 10,000 mark to stand at 9,990, it said.





Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97 per cent.





The case doubling rate has improved to 421 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between January 24 and 30 stood at 0.16 per cent, the BMC said.





The bulletin said 835 out of the 960 new patients, or around 87 per cent, were asymptomatic. In the last 24 hours, only 106 patients were hospitalised and 30 put on oxygen support, it said.





Also, only 2,216 of the total 37,576 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.





According to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the third COVID-19 wave in Mumbai started on December 21, 2021. On January 7, 2022, the city had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases.





Last year, Mumbai had recorded the highest 11,163 cases on April 4, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.





At present, the city has only six sealed buildings (where more than 5 residents have tested positive for coronavirus), but it doesn't have any containment zone in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), the bulletin said.