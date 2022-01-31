India, Russia agree to deepen cooperation at UN

New Delhi :

India and Russia on Monday agreed to deepen cooperation at the UN Security Council after the two sides held wide-ranging talks on issues before the global body.





Russia is set to assume the presidency of the UN Security Council in February. The two sides held bilateral consultations on UN-related issues at a meeting in Delhi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





The Indian delegation was led by Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West) in the MEA, while the Russian delegation was led by Ambassador Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.





The MEA said Sandhu congratulated Russia on its upcoming Presidency of the UN Security Council.





''Both sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and related developments. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on issues of mutual interest at multilateral platforms,'' the MEA said in a statement.





''The Russian delegation briefed India on its priorities during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Both sides also agreed to work closely together, given the common challenges faced and in keeping with their long-standing special and privileged strategic partnership,'' it said.





Vershinin also called on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and briefed him on Russian priorities during its upcoming Presidency of the UN Security Council.