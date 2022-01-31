Budget 2022: My govt believes in remembering past, Kovind tells Parliament

Chennai :

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday addressed the joint sitting of Parliament ahead of the Bdget session. The session comes ahead of assembly polls in five states Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa.





Check President Kovind's address here:





* I bow down to the lakhs of freedom fighters who prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights. I also respectfully remember the personalities who contributed to the development journey of India in the 75 years of independence





* Starting this year, the government has begun the Republic Day celebrations from 23rd Jan - Netaji's birth anniversary. My Govt believes that remembering the past and learning from it is very important for the safe future of the country









* Many lives lost due to Covid. Even in such circumstances our Centre, States, doctors, nurses, scientists, our healthcare workers worked as a team...I am thankful to our health care and frontline workers: President Ram Nath Kovind





* India's capability in fight against Covid was evident in vaccination program. In less than a yr, we made a record of administering over 150 cr doses of vaccine. Today,we're one of the leading nations of the world in terms of administering the maximum number of doses.





* Dr BR Ambedkar had said that his ideal society would be the one based on independence, equality & harmony. Democracy is not just a form of the govt, democracy's base is sense of respect for people. My Govt considers the ideals of Babasaheb its guiding principle





* Rs 64,000 crore PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will prepare country for health crisis in future.









* To ensure that no one returns home hungry, my govt distributes free ration to the poor every month as part of PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana. Today India is running world's largest food distribution program; it has been extended till March 2022