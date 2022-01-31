Stormy Budget session likely as Opposition to raise Pegasus, farmers' issues: 10 points

Chennai :

The Budget session of Parliament starting Monday is likely to be stormy with Opposition parties all geared up to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers' issues and the border row with China.





What do we expect from the session?





1) The session is being held in the midst of crucial assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is locked in a bitter electoral contest with its rivals, and with the campaigning in full swing, it will have an effect on Parliament proceedings.





2) The opposition is preparing to unitedly take on the government on the Pegasus snooping row after the New York Times claimed that India purchased the snooping spyware as part of a defence deal with Israel in 2017.





3) Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already written to Speaker Om Birla for moving a privilege motion against the government and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for "misleading" the House, as the government had denied the charges of "spying" in a statement in Parliament last year.









4) The Pegasus row had led to a washout of the last Monsoon session when a united opposition did not allow both houses to function and sought a discussion on the matter.





5) Sources said the government is unlikely to agree to a discussion on the issue and will focus on getting its legislative business cleared.





6) The principal opposition Congress has said that it will reach out to like-minded parties to raise issues such as farm distress, Chinese "incursions", demand for a relief package for COVID-19 victims, sale of Air India and the Pegasus snooping row during the session.





7) The Opposition parties will try to raise the pitch on farmers ssues which are in spotlight in assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, two states which saw major protests against the entre's farm laws that were repealed during the last session.





8) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu are set to chair separate meetings with floor leaders of political parties on Monday to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the session.





9) The session will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of both houses in the Central Hall and chambers of both the Houses in view of the Covid situation.





10) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday and the Union Budget on Tuesday.