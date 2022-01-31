Budget will instill confidence on India's economic progress: Modi ahead of Parliament session

Chennai :

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. "BudgetSession commences today. I welcome you & all MPs to this session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India.This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines," he said.





The Budget session of Parliament starting Monday is likely to be stormy with opposition parties all geared up to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers' issues and the border row with China.