UP polls 2022: Modi to address first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' today

About 49,000 people are expected to participate. State General Secretary Organization Sunil Bansal has inspected the virtual rally studio set up at the state headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will join the virtual rally from studios in Agra and Lucknow respectively.





The virtual rally will cover five districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Gautambuddh Nagar (Dadri/Jewar). Sharing details about the 'Jan Chaupal' rally, State General Secretary and virtual rally in-charge Anoop Gupta said that big LED screens in all the divisions of Nakur, Behat, Saharanpur (city), Saharanpur (Dehat), Deoband, Gangoh and Rampur Maniharan. Besides, arrangements have been made for the broadcast of the virtual rally in Shamli's Kairana, Thana Bhawan and Shamli (city).





Arrangements have been made to watch the broadcast of the virtual rally in Muzaffarnagar's Budhana, Purkaji, Charthaval, Muzaffarnagar (city), Khatauli and Meerapur. In Baghpat district, large LED screens have been installed in the divisions of Chhaprauli, Baraut and Baghpat (city) for viewing the broadcast. At the same time, arrangements have been made to broadcast the program in Dadri, Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar. BJP candidates in all the Assembly constituencies will also join the rally at any one place. In view of Covid-19 guidelines and to appropriately follow social distancing, 500 people will attend the virtual rally from each mandal via LED screens that have been installed.





There are 98 such mandals and thus about 49,000 people will listen to this virtual address. Links to the virtual rally will be sent to smartphone holders of the assembly constituencies where the program is to be held. In 7,878 booths, the heads and panna pramukhs (voters' list in charges) would be connected via television, he said. Apart from this, party workers and the common public from all over the state will also be able to listen to the Prime Minister through various mediums.





This will be the first address by the Prime Minister for the BJP after the dates were announced for the Assembly elections. The state of Uttar Pradesh goes into elections in seven phases. The first phase of the election will take place on February 10 and the last phase on March 7. The counting will take place on March 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in Uttar Pradesh on Monday ahead of Assembly elections in the state. As per an official statement from BJP, the rally will be broadcast across 98 mandals in 21 assembly seats in five districts of western Uttar Pradesh going to the polls in the first phase.