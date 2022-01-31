Take note of NYT Pegasus report: Editors Guild

New Delhi :

The Editors Guild of India urged the Justice R V Raveendran committee on Sunday to take cognisance of the “startling claims” made in NYT about the purchase of the Pegasus spyware by India and seek responses from the government and the ministries that may have been involved. In its letter to Justice Raveendran, the guild also urged that the proceedings of the committee set up to probe the alleged use of the spyware, be kept open to the public.



