Low-intensity blast in Shillong's commercial hub

Jan 30,2022

Representative Image
West Garo Hills:
A low-intensity blast in Shillong's busy Khydailad area triggered panic on Sunday evening, police said.

No casualties were reported in the blast that happened around 6.15 pm in the commercial hub of the state, they said.

The front portions of a mobile store and a wine shop were damaged due to the blast, police said.

It is suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, a senior police officer told PTI.

Bomb squad personnel were at the spot and the matter is being investigated, he said.

