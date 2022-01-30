Delhi Police introduces phonetic keyboard with Hindi voice-typing facility in CCTNS

New Delhi :





This will bring more speed, efficiency, accuracy and transparency in investigation works. Developed and executed under Special CP (Technology and Implementation) Muktesh Chander, it is the first of its kind system innovation to have taken place in north Indian Hindi speaking states. As a pilot project, the system has been launched in all the police stations of New Delhi and North Districts and shall be rolled out in all the districts shortly. Earlier, the police personnel, especially IOs had been experiencing difficulty in operating CCTNS in Hindi for official works like writing FIRs, Case Diaries, Final Report etc., as very few personnel are adept in Hindi typing; and often sought help of professional Hindi data entry operators. Moreover, the system did not accept Hindi scripts and even Hindi words and sentences had to be written in English script.





However, the newly developed procedure is quick, easy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based. A dictionary of traditional Hindi/Urdu words, often used in police working, has been added for the convenience of users. The system catches new Hindi & Urdu words also and stores the same for the database, thus expanding its vocabulary to include all words and syntax used in police works. This is in sync with the vision of Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to infuse professionalism in the investigation for which investigation has been separated from law & order to streamline work and improve the quality of investigation in police stations and specialized units.

Delhi Police has introduced a phonetic keyboard system with a Hindi voice typing facility in Crime Criminal and Networking Systems (CCTNS) on which works of investigations like lodging First Information Report (FIRs), writing case diaries and submitting charge sheets are done across the country. The investigating officers were facing difficulty in typing in Hindi on the computer. But now this solution will help them to speak and record their work electronically using the phonetic keyboard, dispensing dependency on Hindi typists or the compulsion to record Hindi versions in English alphabets.