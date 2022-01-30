Sun, Jan 30, 2022

Fire at poultry farm in Kerala kills over 2,500 chickens

Published: Jan 30,202211:09 AM by ANI

The farm house and materials including poultry feed stock were destroyed in the flames, an official from Mukkom Fire station said.

Representative image (Source: Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram:
More than 2,500 chickens were killed in a fire that broke out at a poultry farm in Vazhikadavu near here, police said on Sunday.

The fire at the farm was noticed by around 8 pm on Saturday, they said.

Fire fighters, with the help of locals, contained the blaze within an hour.

According to preliminary investigation, the reason for the fire was short circuit in the inverter.

