PM Modi to address 'Mann ki Baat' today

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 85th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11:30 am.





"This month's Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 am after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi," said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).





The first episode of this year's Mann Ki Baat will be broadcasted today. Special preparations have been made by the Bharatiya Janata Party to make people listen to it at different places across the country.





The address comes on Martyrs' day which is observed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.





Last year, PM Modi addressed his last Mann Ki Baat on December 26, in which he spoke on many topics including COVID-19.





In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on December 26, the Prime Minister with an aim to encourage people to follow the 'Swachh Bharat' initiative had said that the resolve of cleanliness will be fulfilled only with discipline, awareness and dedication.