Chennai: Sharp fall in active cases but streets with cases remain same

Chennai :

The number of active cases has dropped to 38799 by Saturday from 44,974 on Friday morning. “On Friday morning, 10,813 streets in Chennai had active cases. Even when the city had more than 60,000 active cases, just over 10,000 streets had infection,” an official said.





As per numbers from Saturday morning, 4,518 of the total 42,017 active cases in Chennai were in Adyar, making it the zone with the highest number of active cases. Core city zones such as Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam have more than 3,000 active cases, while remaining zones, except Tiruvottiyur, Manali, and Madhavaram, had more than 2,000 cases.





Of the streets which have active cases, 7,065 have less than three cases and 1,855 streets have more than five. As per civic body data, none of the streets has more than 10 cases.





Meanwhile, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the city is still over 20 per cent. On January 27, the civic body tested 25,257 samples, of which 5,591 tested positive, which is 22.1 per cent TPR.