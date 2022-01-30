Pegasus software matter being monitored by SC comittee: Govt

New Delhi :

A government source on Saturday said that the matter related to Pegasus software is being monitored by a committee under the Supreme Court and its report is awaited. The source said that the inquiry committee -- set up under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge R V Raveendran -- has also published a newspaper advertisement on January 2 calling for submission of phones by people who claim their devices were infected by Pegasus. "Matter (is) already with the Supreme Court. The court has constituted a committee under the supervision of retired judge Raveendran. The committee's report (is) awaited," the source said.



