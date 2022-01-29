Educational institutions to reopen in Telangana from Feb 1

Gajwel :

In view of decreasing Covid-19 cases, the Telangana government on Saturday announced the reopening of educational institutions in the state from February 1. "All education institutions will be reopened from February 1 in Telangana," said State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy.





The Minister further added that Covid-19 guidelines should be strictly followed in all the educational institutions and directed the school authorities to take appropriate precautions. Schools and educational institutions in Telangana were closed from January 8, 2022.



