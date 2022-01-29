This Amul's latest topical on Tata, Air India wins netizens' hearts

Chennai :

After 69 years of service as a state-owned enterprise, Air India was officially handed over to the Tata Group on January 27. The handover was welcomed across the country. Amul, India's largest dairy manufacturer, joined in the celebrations by releasing a poster thanking the 'Maharaja' Ratan Tata on their new relationship.





In a Twitter post released on January 28, Amul's banner stated, "Tata rahe mera dil". The poster featured Amul's ad icon along with Ratan Tata inside the cockpit of an Air India plane.





The poster was highly welcomed by netizens for its creativity and people all over the internet have been delivering wishes to Tata Group.



