Both discriminatory and illegal: Delhi Women Commission's notice to SBI over pregnant candidates rules

Chennai :

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the State Bank of India (SBI). The country's largest lender had put in place new rules wherein a woman candidate with more than three months pregnancy will be considered "temporarily unfit" and can join the bank within four months after delivery.





"State Bank of India seems to have issued guidelines preventing women who are over 3 months pregnant from joining service & have termed them as ‘temporarily unfit’. This is both discriminatory and illegal. We have issued a Notice to them seeking withdrawal of this anti women rule," Swati Maliwal, its chairperson tweeted.





"The bank seems to have framed rules which state that if a woman candidate is three months pregnant, then she would be considered as temporarily unfit and would not be given immediate joining upon her selection. This is a very serious matter. This action of the bank appears to be discriminatory and illegal as it's contrary to maternity benefits provided under the Code of Social Security, 2020," the notice mentioned.









Earlier last night, CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Friday termed "arbitrary and prejudiced" an SBI circular on proposed employment guidelines which reportedly stated that a woman candidate who is more than three months pregnant will be considered "temporarily unfit" and she may be allowed to join within four months of the child's delivery.





In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, the MP said it was "shocking" that such guidelines were issued by a public sector bank.



