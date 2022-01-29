Nitin Gadkari launches breakthrough of RHS portal of new 6-lane tunnel in Maharashtra's Khambatki ghat

New Delhi :

Gadkari said in a series of tweets in Hindi, Balasaheb Patil, the Guardian Minister of Satara, that the 6 lane twin tunnel project of Khambhatki Ghat, located in the Pune-Satara section on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway, will speed up the development of the National Highway. The breakthrough program was completed in the presence of Khasdar Ranjit Singh Naik Nimbalkar and all the ministers, officers and MPs and MLAs of the state government. He tweeted about PragatiKaHighway GatiShakti.





Gadkari said the project will save time and money and the tunnels will reduce the length of the Pune-Satara route.





The Khambattaki Ghat project is a new initiative to save time and money while accelerating highway development. Two new three-lane twin tunnels have been built on this ghat route to reduce the length of the Pune-Satara route and save fuel. He said that the final stage of the construction of the tunnel will be completed soon.