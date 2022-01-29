Omicron replaces Delta as dominant variant with 67.5 pc positivity rate in Karnataka: Health Minister

Bangalore :

Sharing the genome sequencing data till Thursday in the state, the Minister said that the Omicron variant is more dominant in the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 with 67.5 per cent of the samples testing positive for the variant.





On the contrary, the Delta variant, which was more dominant during the second wave with a 90.7 per cent positivity rate of the sample, has now become less dominant with a 26 per cent positivity rate.





“Which strain is dominating in which wave in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample, the following are the dominant strains: Second wave: 90.7 per cent Delta variant, Third-wave: 67.5 per cent Omicron variant and 26 per cent Delta variant of coronavirus,” Sudhakar tweeted.





Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 31,198 new COVID-19 infections on Friday with a positivity rate of 20.91 per cent.