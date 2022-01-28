Anantha Nageswaran appointed new Chief Economic Advisor

Chennai :

* Dr. Nageswaran worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively.

The earlier occupant in the top post, KV Subramanian, had quit in October last to return to academia.

The government on Friday appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the new Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) for Union Finance Ministry.

* Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.





* Nageswaran was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.





* Nageswaran holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.





* His co-authored book, 'Economics of Derivatives' and 'Derivatives' were published by the Cambridge University Press in March 2015 and October 2017 respectively. He helped co-found the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy and helped launch the first impact investment fund of the Aavishkaar Group in 2001.



