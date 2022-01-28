Missing Arunachal youth handed over to family

New Delhi :

The Chinese PLA Thursday handed over Miram Taron, a teenager from Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, at Damai Border Personnel Meeting point , a defense spokesman said. He had gone missing on January 18. “Taron is in high spirits and is elated to be back to his country. He and his family members expressed gratitude for the sincere efforts made by the Indian Army and the government to secure his safe return,” the release said.



