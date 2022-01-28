Regular market approval granted for vaccines

New Delhi :

India’s drug regulator has granted regular market approval for COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday. The Minister also said that the government’s vaccination drive will continue as it is to provide first and second doses for all and a precautionary dose for senior citizens with co-morbidities as well as for frontline workers.



