Jan 28, 2022

Hockey legend Charanjit Singh dies at 90

Published: Jan 28,2022

Captain of India’s 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning hockey team, Charanjit Singh, died on Thursday at his home in Una, Himachal Pradesh.

Hockey legend Charanjit Singh (IANS)
New Delhi:
Captain of India’s 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning hockey team, Charanjit Singh, died on Thursday at his home in Una, Himachal Pradesh after suffering a cardiac arrest that followed prolonged age-related illnesses. The former mid-fielder was 90 and would have turned a year older next month. He is survived by two sons and one daughter. Charanjit suffered a stroke five years back and was paralysed since then.

Conversations