Advocate files complaint against RBI officials

Chennai :

G Rajesh, advocate and ex-librarian of Madras Night Court Advocates’ Association, stated in his complaint that he was shocked to find the RBI officials, as yet unidentified, misrepresenting the HC’s judgment on the matter and the GO on the issue of standing up for Tamil Thaai Vazhthu.





According to advocate Rajesh, the act of the officials violated the GO by disrespecting Tamil Thaai Vazhthu and thus created a law and order issue and disrupted the peace in society by creating a stir among the people. Quoting the GO as to where and how the song has to be recited, he sought a detailed inquiry into the incident and appropriate action against the officials.