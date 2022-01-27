Omicron dominant variant, early indication of plateau in cases: Centre

As on 27th Jan, there are 22,02,472 active cases in India. The case positivity rate is at 17.75% (in last one week). 11 States have more than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have more than 3 lakh active cases: Ministry of Health.
Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now: NCDC Director on COVID19 situation in India pic.twitter.com/d7dYGMWOb3— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022
On 7th May 2021, at peak of second wave of COVID19, there were 4,14,188 new cases & 3679 deaths; only 3% people were fully vaccinated. On 21st Jan 2022, there were 3,47,254 new cases and 435 deaths; fully vaccinated people are 75% now: Ministry of Health on COVID19 situation pic.twitter.com/JM2xbOicfi— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022
Conversations