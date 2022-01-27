Thu, Jan 27, 2022

Omicron dominant variant, early indication of plateau in cases: Centre

Published: Jan 27,202205:12 PM by Online Desk

As on 27th Jan, there are 22,02,472 active cases in India. The case positivity rate is at 17.75% (in last one week). 11 States have more than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have more than 3 lakh active cases: Ministry of Health.

Representative Image (Credit: Reuters)
Chennai:
Omicron is now the dominant variant of Covid-19 in India, the government said today. Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now: NCDC Director on Covid-19 situation in India.

Overall case positivity rate across the country was nearly 17.75% during the last week. There are over 50,000 Covid active cases in 11 states, 10,000-50,000 active cases in 14 states &less than 10,000 active cases in 11 states, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

16 States/UTs with Covid-19 vaccination coverage of those between 15-18 years of age more than the national average of vaccination.


95% first dose vaccination coverage and 74% second dose coverage in the country so far. 97.03 lakh eligible population has received ‘precaution dose’: Ministry of Health on Covid-19 vaccination.

On 7th May 2021, at peak of second wave of Covid-19, there were 4,14,188 new cases & 3679 deaths; only 3% people were fully vaccinated. On 21st Jan 2022, there were 3,47,254 new cases and 435 deaths; fully vaccinated people are 75% now, says Ministry of Health on Covid-19 situation.


There're over 3 lakh active cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra &Kerala &over one lakh in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat & Tamil Nadu. We're in touch with the states regarding containment activities. As of Jan 26, 551 districts were reporting case positivity rate of over 5%.

