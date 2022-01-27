Thu, Jan 27, 2022

BMC polls: 27 corporators of Congress party join NCP today

Published: Jan 27,202204:36 PM by ANI

All the corporators joined the party in the presence of party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Malegaon Mayor Tahira Shaikh is among the 27 corporators who joined the party.

Image Courtesy: ANI
Mumbai:
All the corporators joined the party in the presence of party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Malegaon Mayor Tahira Shaikh is among the 27 corporators who joined the party. This development holds importance ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election that is scheduled to held this year.

