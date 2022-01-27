Man arrested for raping 5-year-old girl in Odisha’s Puri

Bhubaneswar :

Four police teams were on the lookout for the accused, who had been on the run following the incident on Sunday, SP K V Singh told reporters here.





He was finally nabbed from a house in the district, he said.





The health condition of the 5-year-old girl, who was admitted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, is stable, Singh said. “The accused hailed from Jagatsinghpur district and was recently released from jail. He was also known to the girl’s family,” the SP said.





Singh said the chargesheet will be filed within 20 days and a court verdict is expected within two months, as the case falls under the ‘Red Flag’ category.





The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The holy town of Puri has witnessed three alleged rape cases involving minor girls in a span of three days, the police officer said, adding, all the accused have been arrested.