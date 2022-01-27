Zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation: Twitter's reply to Rahul Gandhi's letter

Chennai :

Soon after Rahul Gandhi wrote to Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal, flagging a sharp drop in his followers, the platform gave out its statement. It said, "Follower counts are a visible feature &we want everyone to have confidence that numbers are meaningful &accurate. Twitter has zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation & spam."





The Congress leader said that while he added an average of about 4 lakh followers for the first seven months of 2021, the growth came to an abrupt halt for several months after suspension in August last year.





The Twitter spokesperson said that the platform has been fighting spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate.





"We remove millions of accounts each week for violating our policies on platform manipulation & spam. You can take a look at latest Twitter Transparency Center update for more context.While some accounts notic minor difference,in certain cases no.could be higher," it added.





In the letter Rahul wrote, "Perhaps not so coincidentally, it was precisely during these months that I raised the plight of a rape victim's family in Delhi, stood in solidarity with farmers and fought the government on many other human rights issues. In fact, a video of mine that promised farmers that the 3 infamous farm laws will be repealed is among the most watched video on Twitter posted by any political leader in India in recent times."





"My account was singularly targeted," he added.