Lost son to naxal attack, police jawan's mother constructs memorial in Jashpur

Published: Jan 27,202209:49 AM by Online Desk

I feel proud of him, said his mother. He was in Police & was killed in an attack in 2011 in Bastar, said his uncle.

Image credit: ANI
Jashpur:
A mother of a police jawan, Basil Toppo who lost his life in a Naxal attack, constructed a memorial in memory of her son in the Perva Aara village of Jashpur, Chattisgarh. 

"I feel proud of him," said his mother. "He was in Police & was killed in an attack in 2011 in Bastar," said his uncle.

