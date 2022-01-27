Lost son to naxal attack, police jawan's mother constructs memorial in Jashpur

Jashpur :

A mother of a police jawan, Basil Toppo who lost his life in a Naxal attack, constructed a memorial in memory of her son in the Perva Aara village of Jashpur, Chattisgarh.





"I feel proud of him," said his mother. "He was in Police & was killed in an attack in 2011 in Bastar," said his uncle.

