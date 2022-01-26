R-Day: Tableaux of states showcase India's cultural diversity

Chennai :

Take a look at the tableaux displayed by the states in New Delhi:





Karnataka:





From skillfully made pots, carefully sculpted sandalwood miniatures to hand-woven sarees, Karnataka's rich tradition of handicraft was on grand display at parade here on Wednesday.

A massive Asiatic elephant sculpted out of Mysuru rosewood with ivory inlay carvings, eye-catching Bidriware, bronze statues and lacquerware toys from Channapatna were the highlight of the tableau which was based on the theme -- 'Karnataka: The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'.













Uttrakhand:





The front portion of the tableau showed Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib, one of the holiest Sikh shrines. Hemkund Sahib is located at an altitude of around 4,329 metres on the bank of Hemkund lake.





Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the gurudwara's pictorial natural settings and trek routes include the one to the Valley of Flowers













Jammu and Kashmir:





The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday depicted the changing face of the Union Territory in terms of the development scenario.





The Union territory consists of two divisions namely Jammu and Kashmir. While Jammu is known as city of temples, the Kashmir Valley is famous for its meadows, lakes, high altitude tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, beautiful Mughal and Tulip Gardens and ancient religious sites like Martand Sun Temple, Naranag, Mata Kheer Bhawani and Shankaracharya.





The front portion of the tableau showcased the world famous Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan located at Katra in the Trikuta Mountains of Jammu Division.





The rear portion depicted the Indian Institute of Management, Indian Institute of Technology, AIIMS and International Airport being established.





Goa:





Dancers from the Kunbi community, the original inhabitants of Goa, and glimpses from the liberation struggle were the highlight of the tableau of the coastal state that rolled down Rajpath during the Republic Day parade on Wednesday.





The front portion of the tableau showed the majestic Fort Aguada overlooking the Arabian Sea, and is considered as the defining symbol of Goan heritage.













Uttar Pradesh:





The spiritual city of Varanasi with the recently-inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham is the centrepiece of Uttar Pradesh's tableau in the 73rd Republic Day Parade on Rajpath.





The first phase of the mega project, was dedicated to the people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13 last year, and is expected to boost tourism in the holy town that is said to be one of the oldest cities in the world.





Gujarat:





A century-old, long-forgotten uprising in Bhil dominated Sabarkantha that was quelled by the British after the horrific massacre of 1,200 tribals was showcased by Gujarat.





The tableau of the Gujarat government depicted scenes of the congregation of tribals in Pal-Dadhvaav villages to protest against high taxation (lagaan) and forced labour imposed by the British and the subsequent indiscriminate firing by the British Army.













Maharashtra:





The Indian giant squirrel found in the Sahyadri mountains, a new spider species named after Mumbai policeman Tukaram Ombale who captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 attack, featured in the tableau of Maharashtra that was part of the parade.





The Maharashtra tableau depicted five bio-diversity symbols of the state that include the state animal 'Shekru' or the Indian giant squirrel, the state bird 'Hariyal', state butterfly 'Blue Mormon', state flower 'Jarul' and the state tree 'Mango'.





Meghalaya:





Meghalaya's tableau showcased bamboo and cane handicrafts as well as Lakadong turmeric to honour women-led cooperative societies and self-help groups which revived the popularity and demand of these products with their relentless efforts.





While the front part of the tableau depicting a woman weaving a bamboo basket and several bamboo and cane products of Meghalaya, the rear portion of the tableau depicted the traditional farming and processing of Lakadong turmeric.







