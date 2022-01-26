13 Supreme Court judges test Covid-19 positive

During a hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, Chief Justice NV Ramana told a lawyer that 13 judges of the top court were infected with COVID-19 and so were 400 registry staff.
New Delhi:
During a hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, Chief Justice NV Ramana told a lawyer that 13 judges of the top court were infected with COVID-19 and so were 400 registry staff. “Thirteen judges of the court are infected with COVID and 400 registry staff are also positive,” he said.The Chief Justice said this when the lawyer complained that his matter wasn’t listed for urgent hearing by the Supreme Court Registry.
Conversations